Not Just Men, Women Also Make Us Feel Bad About Our Bodies: Sayantani Ghosh

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who was asked by a troll about her bra size during an interactive session, said that distasteful comments don’t necessarily always come from men.

In an interview Times Of India, the actress recalled one of the earliest instances of body shaming that she had experienced, “when I was 17-18 and doing a modelling shoot in Kolkata…while we have always conceived models to be tall, skinny, and slim, I was slightly on the heavier side. A woman came up to me and passed a distasteful remark about my breasts."

“Often, I have seen that it’s not just men but even women who make us feel bad about our bodies. A lot of these issues stem from our conditioning and mentality which needs to change. We have so much modern tech at our disposal but if our thinking is still limited to how a person should look, then it’s sad."

Earlier, the actress had given a fitting reply to the troll. She had also posted a longer note on Instagram to express her indignation about the incident.

In her caption she wrote, “A thread to end the “size” mentality! I found out today is #WorldHealthDay but you know “Mental Health” has now become the most important aspect of Health! Yes be FIT with your bodies but don’t forget your MIND!!! It’s high time we Normalise all body types, I am here for this change, are you?”

