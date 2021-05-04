Not Just Release Model, Salman Khan Also Experiments with Radhe's Runtime

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set for May 13 release. The Prabhudheva-directed film will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release. It is also for the first time that a major Bollywood film is exploring the pay-per-view format, which has become popular in COVID times.

It will be released in theatres in over 40 countries while adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government. Simultaneously, it would also stream on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex and release on DTH operators Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. Radhe will be available on ZeePlex at Rs 249.

Meanwhile, as per report, Radhe’s runtime will also be shorter as compared to Salman’s recent releases like Bharat and Dabangg 3, both of which lasted for more that 2.30 hours. Radhe is said to have a runtime of just 114 minutes, that is, just 1.54 hours. It has been passed with a U/A certificate by the censor board, reported a website.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production P limited.

(With PTI inputs)

