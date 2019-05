Not Just Us, Cast of Game of Thrones is Equally Disappointed with the Finale Season

Fans and viewers were left with mixed emotions after the last episode of Game of Thrones, The Bells, aired. Even before that, The Long Night created quite a stir for being visually too dark to be watched. With the increasing number of people turning against the HBO series, which is going to premiere its finale episode on Monday, May 20, cast members, like Conleth Hill, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie, have also spoken out in disfavour of the current, 6-episode long, season.Hill, who plays Varys in the series, reacting on his role in the past few seasons said that even though his takeaway from the show has been "overwhelmingly positive," the last two seasons were not his favourite. EW.com quoted Hill saying, "That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating. As a whole, it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant, but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite.”He went on to add that he took his death in the series "personally."In an interaction with the same portal, Headey, who plays Cersei in GoT, said this about the final scene: "I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody".About Christie's (Brienne of Tarth) romantic path with Jaime Lannister, the actress told EW , "I know it’s just a character and I’m an actor who’s lucky to do her job. It’s so heartbreaking. But it’s life, isn’t it? Life is heartbreaking. I never assumed they would be together. I didn’t think that would happen. And now I can feel a million hearts breaking."Follow @News18Movies for more