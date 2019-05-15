Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Not Just Us, Cast of Game of Thrones is Equally Disappointed with the Finale Season

Actors Conleth Hill, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie have spoken out publicly in disfavour of the current season of Game of Thrones.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Not Just Us, Cast of Game of Thrones is Equally Disappointed with the Finale Season
Image: HBO/Game of Thrones
Loading...
Fans and viewers were left with mixed emotions after the last episode of Game of Thrones, The Bells, aired. Even before that, The Long Night created quite a stir for being visually too dark to be watched. With the increasing number of people turning against the HBO series, which is going to premiere its finale episode on Monday, May 20, cast members, like Conleth Hill, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie, have also spoken out in disfavour of the current, 6-episode long, season.

Hill, who plays Varys in the series, reacting on his role in the past few seasons said that even though his takeaway from the show has been "overwhelmingly positive," the last two seasons were not his favourite. EW.com quoted Hill saying, "That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating. As a whole, it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant, but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite.”

He went on to add that he took his death in the series "personally."

In an interaction with the same portal, Headey, who plays Cersei in GoT, said this about the final scene: "I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody".

About Christie's (Brienne of Tarth) romantic path with Jaime Lannister, the actress told EW, "I know it’s just a character and I’m an actor who’s lucky to do her job. It’s so heartbreaking. But it’s life, isn’t it? Life is heartbreaking. I never assumed they would be together. I didn’t think that would happen. And now I can feel a million hearts breaking."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram