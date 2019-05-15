English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Just Us, Cast of Game of Thrones is Equally Disappointed with the Finale Season
Actors Conleth Hill, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie have spoken out publicly in disfavour of the current season of Game of Thrones.
Image: HBO/Game of Thrones
Loading...
Fans and viewers were left with mixed emotions after the last episode of Game of Thrones, The Bells, aired. Even before that, The Long Night created quite a stir for being visually too dark to be watched. With the increasing number of people turning against the HBO series, which is going to premiere its finale episode on Monday, May 20, cast members, like Conleth Hill, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie, have also spoken out in disfavour of the current, 6-episode long, season.
Hill, who plays Varys in the series, reacting on his role in the past few seasons said that even though his takeaway from the show has been "overwhelmingly positive," the last two seasons were not his favourite. EW.com quoted Hill saying, "That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating. As a whole, it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant, but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite.”
He went on to add that he took his death in the series "personally."
In an interaction with the same portal, Headey, who plays Cersei in GoT, said this about the final scene: "I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody".
About Christie's (Brienne of Tarth) romantic path with Jaime Lannister, the actress told EW, "I know it’s just a character and I’m an actor who’s lucky to do her job. It’s so heartbreaking. But it’s life, isn’t it? Life is heartbreaking. I never assumed they would be together. I didn’t think that would happen. And now I can feel a million hearts breaking."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Hill, who plays Varys in the series, reacting on his role in the past few seasons said that even though his takeaway from the show has been "overwhelmingly positive," the last two seasons were not his favourite. EW.com quoted Hill saying, "That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating. As a whole, it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant, but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite.”
He went on to add that he took his death in the series "personally."
In an interaction with the same portal, Headey, who plays Cersei in GoT, said this about the final scene: "I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody".
About Christie's (Brienne of Tarth) romantic path with Jaime Lannister, the actress told EW, "I know it’s just a character and I’m an actor who’s lucky to do her job. It’s so heartbreaking. But it’s life, isn’t it? Life is heartbreaking. I never assumed they would be together. I didn’t think that would happen. And now I can feel a million hearts breaking."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results