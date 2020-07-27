Not Karan Johar's Manager, Dharma Productions CEO Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

On Sunday, there were reports that Karan Johar's manager had received a summon from Mumbai police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. However, it has now been reported that it's not Karan's manager but CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, who has been summoned by the Mumbai police, reports IANS. The statement of Johar's manager, Reshma Shetty, was recorded earlier.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will also record his statement with the Mumbai Police in the next couple of days, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

"Mahesh Bhatt will record his statement in a day or two," Deshmukh told reporters.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

"Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement," the minister said.

After Sushant's death inside his apartment in Mumbai last month, Kangana had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging that he was its victim. According to the police, Kangana is currently in Manali.

Deshmukh said that police have so far recorded statements of 37 people in connection with the case.

They include director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra and Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant starred in films such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya". But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic- "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story." His posthumous release Dil Bechara is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.