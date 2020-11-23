Not Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla was First Choice for Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai

It is common in the film industry for actors to pass on roles at first only to realise later that it was a missed opportunity. Now, Juhi Chawla has opened up about two lead roles in superhit movies that she rejected and it later landed with other actresses.

Juhi named two biggies that were first offered to her but she rejected them. She cited her 'silly' attitude at the time for passing on the projects when they first came to her. The actress revealed that she had refused films like Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Juhi also admitted that she would advice her younger self to "keep that ego in check" as it resulted in some foolish decisions in her Bollywood career. She also opened up about admiring Madhuri Dixit among her contemporaries and said that she had bigger blockbusters than her while they were contemporaries. She also said that the way Madhuri danced and her expressions went a long way in making her what she was at the moment.

Taking a break from movies, Juhi is now focussed on her work as an environmentalist. About the same she said, "Even though the lockdown was hard on people economically, but environmentally it was the best thing that happened, I have never seen such clean air and so many birds in my garden. It was great. And I felt this is the way the earth was probably made for us but look what we have done to it."