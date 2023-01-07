Not Kartik Aaryan-Shraddha Kapoor But Ranveer Singh-Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Tezaab Remake?

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s film Tezaab is one of the most iconic movies of all time. So when the reports about the possible remake started doing the rounds, especially after Murad Khetani had acquired the rights for the same, speculations about Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor headlining the film made headlines. But now it is claimed that Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor have been approached to star in the same.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, even though the makers were keen to rope Kartik and Shraddha, they seemed to have changed their minds. The source claimed, “Initially the plan was to rope in Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. However, Murad Khetani and the team have now decided to approach Janhvi and Ranveer for the project.”

The source also added, “Kartik and Shraddha were the front runners for the film. However, due to certain reasons, the makers have now decided on approaching Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the same roles. Initially, the makers of the Tezaab remake had approached Ranveer first, and instead of Shraddha, they want Janhvi in the movie.”

Tezaab was released in 1988 and starred Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The iconic duo of the actors as well as the songs of the film were a huge hit. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Madhuri reacted to the news about the Tezaab remake. “I haven’t really got the time to react but how does it matter if I am okay with it? Someone is making the film and art is open to interpretation and if he (Murad Khetani) has another way of doing it then that’s his creativity.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have an interesting year ahead of them. While the Dil Dhadakne Do actor will feature in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s next titled Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

