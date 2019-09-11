Take the pledge to vote

Not Kick or Wanted 2, Salman Khan to Release Remake of Korean Film Veteran on Eid 2020?

Salman Khan has been treating his fans with Eid releases almost every year now. The festival has become like a customary date for the actor to plan the release of his films.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
Not Kick or Wanted 2, Salman Khan to Release Remake of Korean Film Veteran on Eid 2020?
Salman Khan greets his fans gathered outside his residence on Eid 2019. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Wanted in 2009, Dabangg in 2010, Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, Sultan the year after and Bharat this year, Salman Khan has been treating his fans with Eid releases almost every year now. The festival has become like a customary date for the actor to plan the release of his films. Next year too the actor had Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshaallah, opposite Alia Bhatt lined up for Eid 2020. However, plans didn't work out and the film was recently dropped.

Soon after, the actor announced that he will return on the festive eve with a film, though he did not mention any titles. Since then, fans have been speculating that the actor might release the sequel of Kick, Wanted or No Entry.

As per new reports, the actor isn't planning any sequel. Instead, he's looking forward to another Korean remake, Veteran. "Atul Agnihotri had bought the rights to the Korean hit film Veteran. Salman will star in the Hindi remake of the same, that will have him playing the role of a sleuth," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

"Salman had loved the story and although he had told his brother-in-law that he will make the film sometime later next year, he has now decided to go ahead with it," the source added.

Veteran follows the story of a detective who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate in the country.

Incidentally, Salman's last film Bharat was also a Hindi remake of a South Korean movie Ode to My Father, featuring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

