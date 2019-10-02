Not Kill Bill Remake for Shah Rukh Khan, Actor Done with Villainous Roles: Report
It was reported some time ago that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the antagonist Bill in the Hindi remake of Kill Bill, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. However, a source has rubbished the rumours.
It was reported some time ago that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the antagonist Bill in the Hindi remake of Kill Bill, to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. However, a source has rubbished the rumours.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a sabbatical from films and is spending more time with his family. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif which tanked at the box office. There have been many rumours about Shah Rukh Khan's next, the latest report being the Hindi remake of Kill Bill. According to reports, Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has bought the rights to remake Quentin Tarantino's classic film Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman, in Hindi. Not only that, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to play the antagonist Bill, originally played by David Carradine.
However, a source close to the actor has rubbished rumours. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a source has said, “Kill Bill? Really? First of all, that is completely the female hero’s film. So unless the makers plan to turn Uma Thurman’s character into a male, there is no way Shah Rukh will touch this film even with a bargepole. He is certainly not playing the villain in any film at the moment. Shah Rukh was done with villainy at the outset of his career with his villainous trilogy in Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam”.
Shah Rukh Khan had recently shown displeasure about the plethora of rumours regarding his next film. He had taken to Twitter to say that he will be doing a film when he will announce it. This was in regards to rumours that Shah Rukh Khan was in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar to appear in his next.
It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan also recently lent his voice to the live-action remake of The Lion King, where he dubbed for the role of Mufasa in Hindi. His son Aryan Khan dubbed for the role of Simba.
