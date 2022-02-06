Not Lata Mangeshkar, But Hema Was Legendary Singer's Real Name; Know The Unknown Story

It’s a sad day for India. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning, leaving the entire nation teary-eyed. Social media is flooded with fans, politicians and celebrities remembering the veteran singer. The lesser-known facts about Lata Mangeshkar have also been making headlines. However, did you know what was the original name of Lata didi?

Not many people know what Lata Mangeshkar’s original name was Hema. Yes, you read it right. Born in September 1929, Lata’s father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a Marathi theater actor and theatrical music composer. Back then, he had named his daughter not Lata but Hema. However, the singer later changed her name to Lata which was after a famous character named Latika from her father’s play Bhaaw Bandhan.

Apart from this, it was after her father’s death in 1942 that Lata took the responsibility of handling the family and debuted her playback singing career with the Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal. However, when her singing career wasn’t a hit, Lata began acting. She acted in over eight films from the year 1942 to 1948. But what changed Lata Mangeshkar’s life was her song “Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora” from the movie Majboor in 1948.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted for the last 28 days. The veteran singer’s doctor Dr. Pratit Samdani issued a statement and revealed that Lata didi passed away due to multiple organs failure. “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19," he said. While the nation is pouring in tributes and remembering the Nightingale of India, her songs will remain with us forever.

Rest in peace, Lata Didi!

