English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Making TV Show On Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Clarifies Ekta Kapoor
The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles and was perhaps the biggest multi-starrer of its decade.
Image: File photo of Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor
It was rumoured that Indian television mogul Ekta Kapoor was adapting Karan Johar's ambitious project Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham into a daily soap. But the director-producer took to Twitter to clarify that there isn't any truth in those rumours.
She wrote, "I’m not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gum! I’m making a show about rich family that own a pharmaceutical business ! The story is completely diff!! Soon on. SONY!"
It all started when Ekta had announced on Twitter that she is working on a family soap after years. "A family soap after years !!! Mostly done love stories recently with d backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY ...a family that eats together stays together NOOOO a family that accepts each other stays together," she had written.
The film directed by Karan Johar starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles and was perhaps the biggest multi-starrer of its decade.
Also Watch
She wrote, "I’m not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gum! I’m making a show about rich family that own a pharmaceutical business ! The story is completely diff!! Soon on. SONY!"
I’m not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gum! I’m making a about rich family that own a pharmaceutical business ! The story is completely diff!! Soon on. SONY!— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 9, 2018
It all started when Ekta had announced on Twitter that she is working on a family soap after years. "A family soap after years !!! Mostly done love stories recently with d backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY ...a family that eats together stays together NOOOO a family that accepts each other stays together," she had written.
A family soap after years !!! Mostly done love stories recently with d backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY ...a family that eats together stays together NOOOO a family that accepts each other stays together— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 19, 2018
The film directed by Karan Johar starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles and was perhaps the biggest multi-starrer of its decade.
Also Watch
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Officially Unveiled, Named After Largest Diamond Ever [Video]
- Raazi: Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal on Patriotism and Their Unsung Heroes
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500