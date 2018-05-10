Not Making TV Show On Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Clarifies Ekta Kapoor

I’m not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gum! I’m making a about rich family that own a pharmaceutical business ! The story is completely diff!! Soon on. SONY! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 9, 2018

It was rumoured that Indian television mogul Ekta Kapoor was adapting Karan Johar's ambitious project Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham into a daily soap. But the director-producer took to Twitter to clarify that there isn't any truth in those rumours.She wrote, "I’m not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gum! I’m making a show about rich family that own a pharmaceutical business ! The story is completely diff!! Soon on. SONY!"It all started when Ekta had announced on Twitter that she is working on a family soap after years. "A family soap after years !!! Mostly done love stories recently with d backdrop of family!! This soap will air on SONY ...a family that eats together stays together NOOOO a family that accepts each other stays together," she had written.The film directed by Karan Johar starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles and was perhaps the biggest multi-starrer of its decade.