It's August 2019 and actress Sunny Leone is still at the top of the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India, surpassing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Google Trends' analytics, most searches related to Sunny are with respect to her videos, besides her biopic series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.

Also, the trends show that a large number of searches for Sunny originate from Northeastern states such as Manipur and Assam.

On managing to remain at the top position, Sunny said: "My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me . It's a great feeling."

Last year, too, Sunny topped the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India.

On the movies front, Sunny is all set to play a Bhojpuri character in her upcoming film Kokakola, which is set in Uttar Pradesh.

Shedding light on Kokakola, Sunny had earlier told IANS (via timesnow.com), "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Kokakola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."

She added, "When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things -- be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right."

(With inputs from IANS)

