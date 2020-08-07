'Not My Cup of Tea': Panipat Actor Sahil Salathia Turns Down Bigg Boss 14

Actor Sahil Salathia has refused to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. According to a report published in The Times of India, the actor had turned down the show because he believes that ‘it is not his cup of tea’.

Speaking to the Times of India, he said, “Being locked up in a house with a set of people, who have different mindsets, is not my cup of tea. If I participate in ‘Bigg Boss’, I will top the list of the worst contestants in its history. I am not someone who would pick fights or hurl abuses at people for entertainment.”

Sahil made his Bollywood debut with 2019 epic war film Panipat. In the movie, he was seen essaying the role of Shamsher Bahadur. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film’s lead roles were essayed by Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The film’s plot revolves around the series of events that took place during the third battle of Panipat.

Sahil, who originally hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is currently spending time with his family in Delhi. Elaborating upon how the nationwide lockdown has helped him spend some quality time with his family, he said, “The lockdown has been tough, but I have been staying positive. It’s a blessing in disguise that I am getting to spend so much time with my family after many years.”

Giving details about the places he has lived, the Panipat actor added, “I have not lived with them for such a long stretch in ages. I am from Jammu and Kashmir, and I moved to Delhi for studies and then to Mumbai for work. Fortunately, my parents moved to Delhi a year-and-a-half ago owing to my sister’s education. So, we could all be under one roof during this challenging phase.”