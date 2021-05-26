'Not My Hulk': Mark Ruffalo Receives Hate for Apologetic Tweet on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Mark Ruffalo has been one of the outspoken actors in Hollywood who have used their platform to voice international concerns. Earlier, Mark had stood firm by Palestine, often openly criticising Israel for its stance. However, he has rendered an apology on social media recently in the light of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that has led to the death of over 200 people in Gaza, injuring many others.

Mark wrote on Twitter, “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide.’ It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole."

Mark has been receiving a lot of hate on social media for going back on his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Some suggested that he did it because Israel is an ally of the USA and there was “pressure on him from his bosses at Disney" to not take a contrary stand.

Here is how some people trolled Mark for going back on his comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Say Palestine. I dare you.— Yves Ain't Sorry (@AdamantxYves) May 25, 2021

dua lipa has bigger balls than the hulk https://t.co/V6AZ9k76CU— ahmad (@StarFango) May 25, 2021

We wanted the Hulk who beat up Loki, but we got the Endgame Hulk sigh!😪 https://t.co/8C33yDvBCq— The Question (@FikrAlJabarti) May 25, 2021

The hulk been soft since thanos whooped his ass in IW— d (@DD62951867) May 25, 2021

Recently, a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinian military group Hamas has been announced.

