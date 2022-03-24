Not Nayanthara but Nayanthara Chakravarthy in Gentleman 2. Details Inside

Only a few days ago it was reported that Nayanthara was approached by the makers of Gentleman 2 to play the female lead in the film. However, a source has now confirmed that it’s not Lady Superstar, but Mollywood actor Nayanthara Chakravarthy, who is in talks to play the lead in Gentleman 2.

While we still await official information, if reports are true, the film will mark the debut of the Mollywood actor as a lead artist in Kollywood.

Nayanthara has even won multiple awards in Mollywood for her performances. It is known that to pursue her studies, she had taken a break from the industry a few years ago and now, is ready to get back in the game.

Speaking of the film, Gentleman 2 is currently in the primary phase. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 1993 blockbuster hit Gentleman, and after almost three decades, its makers are all set to deliver the second instalment.

Gentleman financer, KT Kunjumon is yet to get a director on board. Meanwhile, the other cast and crew have also not been revealed yet. However, it is known that M. M. Keeravani has been roped in by the makers to provide tunes for the film.

The original film, directed by Shankar had emerged as a massive success at the box office and even bagged many awards. The heist actioner had music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Jeeva and ensembles the cast of Arjun, Madhubala, Subhashri, MN Nambiar, Manorama, Goundamani, Senthil, Charan Raj, Vineeth, Ajay Rathnam, among others in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, the film was also remade in Hindi with the same title by Mahesh Bhatt starring Chiranjeevi.

The new venture will be shot in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and will be dubbed in Malayalam, and Kannada.

