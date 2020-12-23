Not Necessary You Get Work That Matches With Your Value System: Richa Chadha

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Richa Chadha is one of the most vocal voices among the new crop of Indian actors but she says it almost never happens that an artiste lands a role that aligns with their personal values. The 34-year-old actor, however, said she is in a place in her career where she can take up certain concerns she has about a project with the makers.

“It’s not necessary you get work that matches with your value system… If you get a role like that, it is good but that’s a very rare thing. It’s a blessing if it happens. “But there should be at least this much liberty where one can ask for changes. For example, if a dialogue you feel is vulgar, you should be able to speak up. It almost never happens that you get to play a role that is similar to your personal values,” Chadha told .


