'Not on Talking Terms': Actor Losliya Mariyanesan Opens Up About Her Break Up With Kavin

Actor Losliya Mariyanesan, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, recently opened up about her breakup with Tamil actor and Big Boss season 3 contestant, Kavin. She stated it didn’t need a cover-up, adding that she was no longer in a relationship with Kavin.

Losliya said that when she and Kevin were in the Bigg Boss house, things were different and both of them felt a strong connection. However, according to her, once the show ended, the bond they shared on the show disappeared. She said that things didn’t work between them due to societal pressure. So, they decided to part ways. Losliya also admitted that she and Kavin were no longer on talking terms.

For the unversed, Losliya was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 3 and her relationship with Kevin was adored by the fans.

Fans who dubbed the couple Kavilaya were disappointed when they got to know that Losliya and Kevin never interacted after the show ended.

Before featuring in Bigg Boss 3, Losliya was a newsreader in Sri Lanka. The actor made her film debut with Friendship, which was released in 2021. Arjun, Harbhajan Singh, and Sathish starred in the film alongside Losliya.

She will be next seen in science fiction comedy-drama, Koogle Kuttappa. The film also features Ravikumar, Tharshan, and Yogi Babu.

Koogle Kuttappa is directed by Sabari-Saravanan and is based on the story of a villager and his child whose lives change when they meet an AI Humanoid. Koogle Kuttappa is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.

Meanwhile, Kevin’s next film will be Oor Kuruvi, billed as a comedy-drama, produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Kevin was last seen in the horror thriller, Lift, which was released in 2021. The film received positive reviews from critics.

