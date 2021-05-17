Not Only Dhanush, This Indian Actress to be Part of Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man'

Filmmaker Aishwarya Sonar will be playing a part in Russo Brothers directorial The Gray Man. The spy-thriller, which also features South star Dhanush, will be headlined by Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling and is slated for an OTT release.

She confirmed the same in an interview, saying, “I have already filmed my part and it was a delight to work with everyone. Anthony and Joe Russo are beyond generous. There’s not much else I can say. I’m glad I got to start my journey in Hollywood with this film, even if it is a very small part.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s role in the The Gray Man is still under the wraps.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and is about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (played by Gosling). The movie will follow Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.

The film will be produced with a budget of USD 200 million. The Netflix action-thriller is being created with an intention to create a new franchise on a James Bond level.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here