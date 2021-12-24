Not Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan Resumes Shooting for Tiger 3, Salman Khan to Join in Soon | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan has resumed work on his upcoming projects, two months since his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. The superstar on Wednesday was spotted on the sets in . A picture of King Khan is doing rounds of social media, where the actor is seen entering a shoot set while wearing a black t-shirt and glasses, with his hair tied up in a messy bun.

While it was reported that the actor will resume working on Pathan, News18.com has now learnt that the actor has instead starting shoot for Tiger 3. “There is a crossover between SRK’s character in Pathan and Salman Khan’s character from Tiger 3. Shah Rukh has started shooting for his portion in Tiger 3 and has given almost two weeks for it. Salman, who is currently busy with his personal commitments and Bigg Boss, will soon join his contemporary and best friend for the shoot," a source said.

Shah Rukh will then straight shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. “The actor was recently seen getting back in shape for the film. After finishing Tiger 3, he will soon fly out to Spain for the international schedule. The actor will be joined by his co-star Deepika Padukone as they both will be seen shooting for a romantic song. Apart from that, SRK will also be seen doing some high octane action sequences for the film," the source added.

Last week, SRK’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan had also shared a sneak peek of her latest project on her Instagram account - the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad.

