Not Pleased with Union Budget 2021, Shatrughan Sinha Says Centre isn't 'Bothered' about Film Industry

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the union budget 2021 on Monday and laid out a plan about how the Narendra Modi led government plans to revive the economy from a Covid-induced slump. Reacting to the budget announcement, actor-politician Shatrughan Singh said the center isn't 'bothered' about the film industry being jolted by the pandemic.

"Film industry thap pati thi..but they have not bothered about them. The centre has allowed theatres 100 per cent occupancy but there is already a clash with the state that will decide on the occupancy and just in case they allow only 50 per cent and god forbid if cases rise then it will be like nahayenge kya aur nichodenge kya (sic)," the actor told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Announcing the budget, the FM stressed that the fighting the Covid-19 pandemic remains the Centre’s biggest priority as she boosted India’s healthcare spending by 135 per cent. Sitharaman proposed increasing healthcare spending to Rs 2.2 lakh crore to help improve public health systems and set aside Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine programme.

Also, on Sunday, after almost 10 months of a complete ban on opening of cinema halls amid Covid-19 pandemic, the central government allowed these to be operated at 100% capacity from February 1, except in containment zones, while adhering to health safety protocols. Theatres, however, must strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols during this time.