'... Not Possible To Take You With Me': Siddharth Chandekar's Post For Old House

Leaving home not only means leaving a place but also the memories and loved ones. It’s very hard to leave your home and shift to a totally new place. Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar is no exception to the same.

The actor is very active on social media and recently his heartwarming post about his house has surfaced all over the internet. He shared a picture of one of the corners of the house, which has a huge window.

He wrote a huge caption that said, “It is not possible to take you with me. Otherwise, I would have packed you in a small bag and kept you with me forever. You have seen so many things & shown me various things. So many people, so much love, many quarrels, so many obstacles & much happiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Seema Chandekar (@sidchandekar)

Further, he added, “There are so many memories. When you will appear in my dream, I will sit by one of the walls by resting my head on it. I will take the experience by putting my hand on your floor. I will sleep by the side of your window. Please pat me on the back at that time, same as you have done for so many years.

“Your essence is with me. I will tell your story about the new home, where we are going to live. I will teach it to hug like you. You loved us. Keep loving the new people who will come to live here after us. But please don’t forget us. Take care.”

Siddharth’s pictures were often seen in his house. His fans are now eager to see what Siddharth’s new home will look like.

