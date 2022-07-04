'Not Qualified Enough to...': Mahesh Babu on Kamal Haasan and Vikram

Kamal Hassan’s action-packed movie Vikram has been lauded worldwide and has wreaked havoc at the box office, collecting over Rs 400 crores. The movie was penned and directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Many celebs have congratulated the team for its success, and the latest to do so is Mahesh Babu, who tweeted about the movie and its crew, especially Kamal Haasan.

In a series of tweets, Mahesh Babu expressed his views on Vikram. “#Vikram… Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother,” he said.

“Scintillating performances by @VijaySethuOffl & #FahadhFaasil. Acting cannot get better than this! Wow! @anirudhofficial What a musical score! Your best! It’s going to top my playlist for a long time…Shine on!”Mahesh Babu said.

About superstar Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu said, “And finally about the legend @ikamalhaasan…not qualified enough to comment about the acting All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team.”

Have a look at the post below.

#Vikram… Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 2, 2022

Vikram has emerged as the biggest hit of Kamal Haasan’s career. Entertainment news portal Pinkvilla confirmed that on 8 July, Vikram will be released on Disney+Hotstar. Vikram has entered the extraordinary club of the movies. Sources in the movie trade confirm that Vikram has surpassed the collection of Prabhas’ Baahubali in Tamil Nadu.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will resume shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2, while Mahesh Babu will start working on SSMB28, his next with SS Rajamouli.

