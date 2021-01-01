Not Rakhi Sawant, Husband Ritesh Wants Abhinav Shukla To Win Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant's husband, anonymous Dubai-based businessman Ritesh had recently revealed to various publications that he was in talks of participating in Bigg Boss 14 as a support to his wife. Now, in a Ritesh said that if he enters the reality show, he will not win, and rather he will support actor Abhinav Shukla instead.

Talking to SpotBoyE, Ritesh had said that the various groups and pairings in the house, make it difficult for contestants like Rakhi, who are playing alone. He gave the example of Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, as well as, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

He also praised Abhinav for playing his game genuinely. He said, “I don’t see that potential in any other contestant who can take the show ahead. I believe he deserves to win and I will be supporting him to win the show. If I go inside, my strategy will be to ensure that only the deserving ones go ahead in the game and the others get evicted. I don’t find myself deserving to win, this not my cup of tea.”

A lot of buzz has surrounded Rakhi's wedding, as many have deemed it as 'fake' and a 'publicity stunt,' as Ritesh has chosen to remain anonymous. Earlier in an episode, Rakhi had revealed that she had asked Ritesh to come to the show and 'not let her down.'

Meanwhile, Rakhi's friend Rahul Mahajan had made headlines after saying that Rakhi is lonely and has nobody to 'call her own,' despite being married. He said that Rakhi and Ritesh had not met for two years.