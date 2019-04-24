English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Ranveer Singh But Randeep Hooda Was the First Choice to Play Kapil Dev in 83?
A report states that Randeep Hooda's name was chosen for the film, but later due to unforeseen circumstances, Ranveer Singh was selected for Kapil Dev's biopic.
A report states that Randeep Hooda's name was chosen for the film, but later due to unforeseen circumstances, Ranveer Singh was selected for Kapil Dev's biopic.
Loading...
He played a ruthless ruler in Padmaavat, an underground rapper in Gully Boy and an eccentric police officer in Simmba. Ranveer Singh has proved his acting mettle with his spectacular performances in a variety of films. Currently, the actor is training hard as he gears up for his upcoming film '83, based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.
The actor is being coached for the role by the Dev himself. But apparently, Ranveer was not the first choice for the role. Initially, when the film was being directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh, before the Bajirao Mastani actor was roped in for the film, the role was offered to Randeep Hooda, reports Mumbai Mirror.
The report also states that Randeep's name was formally announced and the look test was done for the actor. But due to unforeseen circumstances, Kabir Khan was handed over the project from Sanjay and Ranveer was selected for the role.
The film follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the cricket World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.
Headlined by Ranveer, the reel cricketing unit comprises of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmania and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.
Additionally, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager Man Singh will also feature in the biopic.
Follow @news18movies for more
The actor is being coached for the role by the Dev himself. But apparently, Ranveer was not the first choice for the role. Initially, when the film was being directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh, before the Bajirao Mastani actor was roped in for the film, the role was offered to Randeep Hooda, reports Mumbai Mirror.
The report also states that Randeep's name was formally announced and the look test was done for the actor. But due to unforeseen circumstances, Kabir Khan was handed over the project from Sanjay and Ranveer was selected for the role.
The film follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the cricket World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.
Headlined by Ranveer, the reel cricketing unit comprises of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmania and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.
Additionally, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager Man Singh will also feature in the biopic.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ekta Kapoor 'Not Forgiving' Mona Singh for Not Starring in Kavach Season 2
- Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users
- Gigi Hadid Throws Denim-themed Birthday Bash, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift & Many More Join
- This Newlywed Couple Sang Jagjit and Chitra Singh's 'Punjabi Tappe' With a Personal Twist
- Toyota Badged Baleno Premium Hatchback to be Called Glanza, Launch in June 2019 - Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results