Not Ranveer Singh But Randeep Hooda Was the First Choice to Play Kapil Dev in 83?

He played a ruthless ruler in Padmaavat, an underground rapper in Gully Boy and an eccentric police officer in Simmba. Ranveer Singh has proved his acting mettle with his spectacular performances in a variety of films. Currently, the actor is training hard as he gears up for his upcoming film '83, based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.The actor is being coached for the role by the Dev himself. But apparently, Ranveer was not the first choice for the role. Initially, when the film was being directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh, before the Bajirao Mastani actor was roped in for the film, the role was offered to Randeep Hooda, reports Mumbai Mirror The report also states that Randeep's name was formally announced and the look test was done for the actor. But due to unforeseen circumstances, Kabir Khan was handed over the project from Sanjay and Ranveer was selected for the role.The film follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the cricket World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.Headlined by Ranveer, the reel cricketing unit comprises of Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmania and Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.Additionally, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager Man Singh will also feature in the biopic.