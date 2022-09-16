Not Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan, Punit Pathak Shot For Dev In Brahmastra Part 1? Choreographer Answers

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has left us all with one big question, who will play the role of Dev in the sequel of the film? Part one of Ayan Mukerji directorial only shared a glimpse of the character and did not reveal which actor will be playing the role of Dev. While several speculations are being made about the same, a recent report by Tellychakkar claimed that choreographer Punit Pathak shot for the climax scene of Brahmastra. The entertainment portal claimed that Punit shot the sequence because no actor has been finalised so far.

However, when News18 Showsha got in touch with the choreographer and asked him about the report, it rubbished it and called it ‘not true’. “No no no, I have not shot it,” he told us and added, “It is not true, it is not right. I am not Dev in Brahmastra.”

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji also shared details about Brahmastra 2 while talking to us when he shared that the sequel will answer who Dev is. “The first part took a lot of time and things got further delayed due to the pandemic. That was the time when we started working on the next two parts. Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev is really where the fireworks will begin. It will be bigger and better as it has always been a juicer film on paper. The second part will make the audience understand the entire problem related to Brahmastra. It will also answer who Dev is and there will be many more characters which will be introduced. I am really looking toward starting the next film as soon as we find our energies back,” he had said.

Brahmastra was the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared the screen. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the movie.

