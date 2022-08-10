Not Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda Is Romantically Attracted To Liger Co-star Ananya Panday?

For a while now, it has been rumoured that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are dating. So much so that Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday seemingly confirmed their relationship on Koffee With Karan 7. However, a new report claims that Vijay and Ananya could be the new IT couple of Bollywood.

Vijay and Ananya are currently promoting their upcoming film Liger. The film marks Vijay’s first Bollywood movie. The duo has been travelling through different cities to promote the film. While they seem to be having a ball, it is claimed that they are growing to like each other romantically.

“Ananya and Vijay are an inseparable couple, the promotions of the film have bought them extremely close and that can be even seen several times. Ananya is very fond of Vijay and slowly the Arjun Reddy star too has started liking her, But things are in a very initial stage and one cannot comment if they are actually in a relationship or they are just figuring out things,” a source told Bollywood Life.

The actors are yet to address the claims.

Vijay’s love life has been the talk of the town. With rumours abuzz that he is dating Rashmika, Vijay had clarified that he and Rashmika are good friends. “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created,” he said on Koffee With Karan 7 recently.

Meanwhile, Ananya’s relationship status was also in the spotlight recently. She had broken up with Ishaan Khatter earlier this year and rumours did the rounds suggesting that she could be dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

While we wait for Vijay and Ananya to clarify the alleged dating rumours, their film Liger releases on August 25.

