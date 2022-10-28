Not Rishabh Pant, Ram Pothineni is Urvashi Rautela's RP? New Post Leaves Netizens Confused

Urvashi Rautela has been making the headlines for a long time for her rumoured past relationship with Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant. Recently, in an interview, she was heard talking about a certain Mr RP, which fans speculated to be Pant. Furthermore, she jetted off to Australia at the same time the Indian Men’s Cricket team were stationed for the T20 World Cup. She had also been posting cryptic photos and videos on social media further fuelling the speculations. Now, the actress has finally revealed who her ‘RP’ is and it is not Pant.

On Thursday, the former Miss Universe took to social media to share a photo with actor Ram Pothineni and revealed that he is her RP. She tagged him and used the hashtags, “#love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #Rampothineni”

Netizens had a field day after Urvashi shared this post. They rushed to the comment section to share their opinion and dropped some hilarious comments as well. One user wrote, “Dekh rhe ho Risabh bhai,” while another wrote, “Ye Rishabh Bhaiya ka sautan le aayi tum”. Another comment read, “Rishab bhaiya ki yaad nhi aate aab ???”

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Urvashi Rautela has been signed for a Ram Pothineni film directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Talking about Urvashi and Rishabh, they were frequently photographed together in 2018 at dinners and events. Soon after, word spread that Pant had blocked her on WhatsApp. Talking about speculations about their relationship, Rautela said, “I feel like media exaggerates even the smallest item that is under progress and spoils it.”

Following the 28-year-old’s interview, Pant took to Instagram to share a story that slammed her statements. The post read, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” However, he deleted the Instagram story within 10 minutes of posting it.

