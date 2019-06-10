Take the pledge to vote

Not Rohit Shetty But Sajid Nadiadwala to Return as Salman Khan's Kick 2 Director

As per previous reports, director Rohit Shetty was being considered to take over the directing duties from Nadiadwala for the follow-up to the 2014 film, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Not Rohit Shetty But Sajid Nadiadwala to Return as Salman Khan's Kick 2 Director
Sajid Nadiadwala will be directing Kick sequel, production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment confirmed on Monday after reports of the filmmaker's exit from the project started doing the rounds on social media.

As per earlier reports, director Rohit Shetty was being considered to take over the directing duties from Nadiadwala for the follow-up to the 2014 film, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

"Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of 'Kick 2'. The next of the franchise, 'Kick 2' is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala," the production banner said in statement on Twitter.

Nadiadwala also served as helmer of Kick, which was his directorial debut.

It was also reported that Salman's Bharat co-star Disha Patani was approached to play the lead in the Kick sequel. But the Baaghi 2 actress rubbished the rumours and made it clear that she hasn't been approached for the role yet. However, the actress wishes that she was approached for the film and hopes the producers are listening.

Kick 2 is scheduled to go on the floors next year. The first film, released in 2014, was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu movie of the same name. The film featured Salman, Jacqueline and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui portraying the main antagonist of the film. The screenplay was adapted by Nadiadwala and Chetan Bhagat.

Follow @News18Movies for more

