Not Running After Fame, The Story Should Be Engaging For The Audience, Says Rahul Bose

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose has been foraying the digital entertainment space with a couple of projects lately, and he says his parameter as an actor to give his nod to a story has not changed. For him, it is important that the story should have the essence of humanism and not the glorification of hatred.

"Honestly speaking, my rules of saying yes to a project do not change. For me, the story matters, and not the length of my character. I think by now people know that. I am not the person running after fame or concern about how many people are watching my work. For me, the story has to be important enough to engage, as an actor and as an audience," Rahul told IANS.

The actor has worked in the Netflix original Bulbul, besides the web series Bombay Begums directed by Alankrita Srivastava. He is also a part of the much-awaited web series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning.

Rahul's film choices have been as varied as Mr And Mrs Iyer, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Shaurya, The Japanese Wife, I Am, and Dil Dhadakne Do. There is an important element he looks for in a film, before committing to it.

"In past, there were films and projects that have been offered to me and I said no to them. You see, the story has to have some amount of humanism. You can show a character as the biggest evil (person) of the world and still can come up with the right message -- not one that is destructive or negative. A message cannot glorify hatred, and if it does, I do not want to be part of that. Of course, my character can be the villain but not the overall message of the film," Rahul said.

He explained: "In the recent past I am offered a film that shows a very, very narrow view of nationalism and it was quite a jingoistic story. I can never be part of that. I am the same actor who was part of a film like "Shaurya" that sent out an absolutely right message -- that is, no matter which religion, caste or region you are from, when you are a man in a uniform, all you are upholding is the security of your country."

