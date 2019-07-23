Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Not Salman Khan, But This Actor Was the First Choice to Play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 will deal with Chulbul Pandey’s younger days and how he became a popular cop from being a local goon.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
Not Salman Khan, But This Actor Was the First Choice to Play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg 3.
It is difficult to imagine the Dabangg films without Salman Khan. However, his younger brother Arbaaz Khan, who has been closely associated with the films from the beginning, says the superstar was not the director’s first choice for the lead role of quirky Robin Hood cop Chulbul Pandey.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arbaaz revealed that director Abhinav Kashyap wanted to cast either Irrfan Khan or Randeep Hooda as Chulbul Pandey when he was making the first Dabangg film in 2010. “Abhinav was looking to cast Randeep or Irrfan as the lead then but neither of them had been finalised. I offered to produce the film for him and asked him what if we got Salman on board as Pandey ji. He was instantly excited and things quickly fell in place,” Arbaaz said.

The successful franchise is now coming up with its third instalment, a prequel, which will deal with Chulbul’s younger days and how he became a popular cop from being a local goon. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is currently being filmed in Phaltan on a 10-day schedule. Along with regulars Salman, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz, it will also feature Sudeep, Mahie Gill and Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee in important roles.

Talking about Saiee’s casting, Arbaaz said, “Salman has known Saiee for a while. He was sure she fits the bill perfectly as an innocent young girl and after seeing her perform, we know she’s exactly what we wanted for Dabangg 3.”

The film’s shoot is now reportedly 60% complete and the makers are aiming for a Christmas release this year.

Read full article
