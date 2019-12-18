Not Scared of Anyone, Just Being Responsible: Varun Dhawan on Silence Over Anti-CAA Protests

Actor Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday, said he chose to not react to Sunday's outbreak of violence in and around Jamia Millia Islamia University because "there are four-five versions floating" about the incident.

Several members from the film fraternity including Richa Chadha, Konkona SenSharma, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to express support for students of Jamia Millia Islamia, following a police crackdown in the campus in Delhi.

Some of them have also appealed to their followers to join them in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on December 19.

Asked whether he'd be taking part in the demonstration, Varun said, "We are sitting here in Mumbai, and something else must be happening in other parts of the country right now. It's wrong of us to comment about what's happening over there until we don't see that, until we are 100 per cent aware what's happening."

Though Varun condemned the use of force against peaceful protests, he said there also were reports of them disturbing the law and order in different parts of the country.

"Any kind of force used against peaceful protestors is wrong. We are 100 per cent agreeing with that. Now, other law and order situations which are occurring, the people you named, even they commented about that and said that's also wrong."

"There are two sides to it. Right now, it's such a sensitive matter that it's easy to speak and say something or to slam someone. When you're a public personality, people follow you, kids follow you. Once the situation has been studied, I will definitely give my viewpoint concerning something," he added.

The actor, who was speaking at the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D, further insisted that he's not afraid of speaking out but only trying to be responsible.

"I don't want to instigate someone wrongly. I'm just trying to be responsible in what I say," he said.

"I am not scared of anyone because I love my country. Speaking out today has become about social media. If you didn't tweet, you're wrong. But what will happen by tweeting? Is the entire country on Twitter? No. Personally, I feel I can have those conversations in my living room with my parents and friends. The best way for all of us to make a difference is by how you live your life, how you are when you work, who your friends are," Varun added.

