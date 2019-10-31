Not Shah Rukh but Aishwarya Rai Saved Her Manager from Fire At Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Party: Report

While Shah Rukh Khan may have won hearts with his heroic deeds at the Bachchans' Diwali party 2019, hosted by the family at their residence Jalsa in Mumbai, news comes in that SRK was not the only one who helped in rescuing Aishwarya Rai's manager Archana Sadanand, whose lehenga caught fire at the event.

A new report claims that Aishwarya herself was involved in saving Archana from suffering major injuries as she was the first one to respond at the spot. It was later that SRK came in and helped Archana by lending her his sherwani, reports timesofindia.com.

The website quoted a friend of Archana's, who is also an industry insider, saying that while Archana was leaving from the Bachchan's Diwali party, her lehenga caught on fire due to a diya.

Seeing that, Aishwarya with her presence of mind, tore her manager's lehenga to get it off her body. That's when Shah Rukh came and gave Archana his sherwani to cover herself.

The website further added, had Aishwarya not been quick with her actions, things would have been very different.

It is reported that Archana was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is being kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infection. She has suffered 15 per cent burns on her right leg and hands. Even SRK too sustained some minor burns.

Shah Rukh attened the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan's Diwali party.

