Bollywood director-producer Yash Chopra’s 1993 film Darr is one of the most iconic movies of India. With Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the antagonist, the romance thriller struck a chord with the masses quite seamlessly. The film also starred actor Sunny Deol and actress Juhi Chawla in lead roles. Today, we can’t imagine anyone else other than SRK playing the role of the obsessed lover Rahul Mehra in the film. The actor’s powerful acting skills and excellent dialogue delivery won the hearts of many, despite being the villain of the story.

As shocking as it sounds, Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for Darr. The three Bollywood stars that were first approached by Yash Chopra to play the character of Rahul Mehra in Darr were none other than Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan. Reports claim that the filmmaker wanted to cast the Gadar actor as the antagonist in Darr. Although he tried to convince him, Sunny Deol refused to play the character.

As per Sunny, since he was already an established star back then, he thought essaying a negative role would tarnish his image. Instead, he opted to play the character of Sunil Malhotra in Darr. Later, Yash Chopra also approached Ajay Devgn. According to KoiMoi, Ajay was already busy shooting for a film back in Ooty. Since he failed to get back to Yash Chopra with a response, the Drishyam actor lost out on the role.

Before the filmmaker decided to cast Shah Rukh as the villain, he tried his hands at convincing Aamir Khan also. This time too, the filmmaker did not succeed in roping in the actor. Earlier, in an interview with Rediff, as cited by KoiMoi, Aamir lashed out at Yash Chopra for narrating a different script to him and refusing to give him a “joint narration".

“In the first narration, he told me that Sunny and I would fight but it would be Juhi who would kill me… Then I came to know that he had narrated a different climax to Sunny in which Sunny would kill me. So I asked for a joint narration. I was concerned about my screen image… Is there anything wrong with that?” questioned the PK actor back then.

As per Hindustan Times, Yash Chopra was not willing to give a joint narration to Aamir, as a result of which the actor was not selected. The filmmaker finally chose Shah Rukh Khan who agreed to play the part of the antagonist.

Darr went on to become a blockbuster at that time with Shah Rukh Khan taking away all the accolades.

