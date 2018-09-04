Not Shah Rukh Khan, But This Actor is Karan Johar's All Time Favorite

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are said to be two of the closest friends in their industry. The two have worked together over several years and in several projects, and given some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, among others. Time and again, Karan has said that Shah Rukh is one of those actors who perfectly sins into every character.But it seems the director-producer has changed his preferences. In a recent interview with the September issue of magazine Man’s World, where Karan appears on the covers, the filmmaker was asked to name his all time favourite actor, to which he gave an unexpected answer. Instead of SRK, he took Ranbir Kapoor's name.He said, “My all-time favourite actor will be Ranbir because he’s just phenomenal. I’m excited to have worked with him, I’m excited to work with him for ‘Brahmastra’. I would say Kiara Advani is a girl that I’ve discovered as an amazing acting resource. I really think that Ishaan Khatter is very talented. I’m really excited to see how Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s careers unfold."Karan and Ranbir have worked together on films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bombay Velvet and and are currently involved in Brahmastra, where the actor stars opposite girlfriend Alia Bhatt.Meanwhile, 2018-19 is a busy year for the director. He is working on films like Kalank, Takht, and Student of the Year 2 among others. He will also be back on the small screen with the sixth season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan, premiering on October 21st.