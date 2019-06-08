Not Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor, But a Stray Dog Stole the Thunder in This Viral Picture

There's no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the two heartthrobs of Bollywood. Every time the two actors make public appearances, their pictures and videos go viral on the Internet and their fans can't stop gushing over them.

Recently, a picture of the two actors had sent social media into a meltdown. However, they were not the who caught the attention of the netizens. Instead, a stray dog seen in the backdrop stole the thunder from the two actors.

The picture in question sees the Zero actor dressed in a camouflage print cargo pants with a black sweatshirt and paired it up with beige sneakers. To complete his look, he donned black aviator glasses and a watch. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a wine t-shirt and paired it with blue rugged jeans and grey ankle-length sneakers. To add more, he wore a pair of sunglasses and a beanie.

Soon after their casual picture made it to the social media, netizens moved beyond the actors and started talking about the dog in the backdrop. While one of the users wrote, "How can we ignore the swaggy tail canine in the background," another commented, "I ignored the actors, I can just see the dog." Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, after wrapping up a major chunk of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Mumbai and London, Ranbir Kapoor along with his beau Alia Bhatt is currently filming in Varanasi for the upcoming fantasy drama's next leg. Whereas, Shah Rukh who was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is yet to announce his next project.

Follow @News18Movies for more