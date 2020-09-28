Not Shah Rukh or Gauri Khan, This Person Remotely Manages Couple's Mansion Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's lavish residence Mannat has been a point of attraction for everyone visiting the city of dreams, Mumbai. However, surprisingly neither one out of the couple or their management staff takes care of the bungalow.

Gauri, who is a successful interior designer and owner of Gauri Khan Designs, revealed in a interview that it is her mother who takes care of management at Mannat. "Most of my house's organisation has been remote-controlled by my mom who is in Delhi. She is always on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages. 'This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation' and all that goes on, keeps her busy, and it also keeps my staff in check," Gauri said as per a website.

She added, "I have learned so much from her, she is basically handling my home through remote control, via msgs via phone calls, she has been a huge helping hand."

Meanwhile, Gauri also admitted during her interaction that SRK has been himself cooking food for the entire family during the lockdown. She said that they were very scared to order food online due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

Gauri will be making her debut as an author with a coffee table book titled My Life In Design, to be published by Penguin Random House India. The book will chronicle her journey as a designer.