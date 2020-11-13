Not Shardul Pandit, Rubina Dilaik to Get Evicted from Bigg Boss 14?

This week, Shardul Pandit and Rubina Dilaik have been nominated for elimination in Bigg Boss 14. While Shardul was nominated by guest judge Farah Khan and two other journalists when they appeared on the show to give a reality check to all the contestants. Rubina got nominated after Jasmin Bhasin refused to save her during a nomination task. Jasmin had to nominate her friend and fellow contestant Aly Goni in order to save Rubina from the nomination but she refused to do so.

Now, as per a report in SpotBoyE, Shardul will stay in the house, while Rubina will be evicted this week. However, there is a twist in the story. Rubina will be sent to a secret room from where she will keep a tab on housemates.

Meanwhile, during a nomination task, Aly asked Rubina to sacrifice her hairstyling equipment by keeping them in the store room. Rubina agreed to the condition, saying she's doing it for Jasmin.

Rubina is touted to be one of the strongest contenders this season. She is a popular name and enjoys a huge fan following. She has appeared in hit shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti. Her husband Abhinav Shukla, an actor, is also a participant in the show.