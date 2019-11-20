Not Shivaji, It’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Internet Hails Sharad Kelkar for Correcting Journalist

For the Marathas, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a historical figure but a feeling that represents their land. A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati was caught in a soup for calling out the name of the great ruler and warrior as ‘Shivaji’. And now, Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar corrected a journalist at a recent press conference.

Kelkar, who has been roped to play of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, did not leave a chance to correct the journalist, who asked him if he is playing the role of Shivaji. Kelkar took a pause to correct the reporter, and said, “It’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”. As the audience started hailing the actor, the journalist apologized instantly.

The incident took place during the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, on Tuesday. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in lead roles. It is an upcoming biographical period drama, set in the 17th century. The movie is being directed by Om Raut and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. Tanaji was the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan asked a question on the show KBC, for which he received a lot of flak. The question mentioned the Maratha Ruler as just ‘Shivaji’, hurting the sentiments of many. Later, Sony TV apologized for the same.

