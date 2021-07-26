Not Shraddha Kapoor But Alia Bhatt was First Choice for Chaalbaaz in London?

In the last few years, Bollywood has made remakes of several phenomenal movies. Unfortunately, some of the remakes do not often live up to the expectations of the audience. Several filmmakers have been trolled for not being creative as they settle with remakes. The audience definitely wishes to watch new content, but the gamble of making remakes at times proves to be successful.

It was recently revealed that producer Manmohan Shetty is remaking Chaalbaaz, which was released in 1989, with Shraddha Kapoor. Rumors are rife that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was initially asked to step in for Sridevi’s role. However, things did not fall in place and now the film is being made with Shraddha.

Chaalbaaz In London starring Shraddha Kapoor was announced in July with director Pankaj Parashar. Several people claimed that it is the remake of the Sridevi-led blockbuster. A few reasons were cited to back this thought as the new film is being handled by Pankaj, who also directed Sridevi’s film. Another reason is that in the film, Shraddha is essaying a double role and the movie title has Chaalbaaz in it.

Condemning these speculations and claims, Parashar said that the movie starring Shraddha is not a remake of Sridevi-starrer Chaalbaaz. The director also said that he was not on board during the discussion of making a remake of Chaalbaaz in the producer’s office.

“This will be my first-ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor," said Shraddha at the time of film announcement, adding, “It’s a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years."

Director Pankaj had claimed, “Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like ‘Chaalbaaz In London’."

Chaalbaaz In London has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

