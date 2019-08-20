Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Not Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria Finds BFF in Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar

Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2', was earlier linked to actor Sidharth Malhotra.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Not Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria Finds BFF in Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Ever since Tara Sutaria started working on Marjaavan, rumours of her dating Sidharth Malthora have been rife but, in May, the actress confirmed that they were nothing more than great friends.

Rubbishing all speculations, Tara told DNA, “From the day we met, people have been talking about our chemistry. Considering our film is a love story, it's amazing that we have that bond and we share a great friendship. He's super cute and sweet and I'm sure he will make for a great boyfriend, but I'm single!”

Now the latest buzz about Tara's personal life is that the actress is apparently seeing Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain. According to Mumbai Mirror, Tara and Aadar are the newest BFFs in B-town and the two have been inseparable ever since they first met. They are frequently spotted hanging out with each other at restaurants.

The reports states Tara and Aadar met each other through common friends and they instantly hit off. Apparently, it was Tara who first broke the ice and extended a hand of friendship with Aadar.

In February this year, during an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Tiger Shroff had hinted at a brewing romance between Tara and Sidharth. But she shrugged off the talk with a laugh, pointing out that being neighbours, they hang out with each other often.

Follow @News18Movies for more

