Not Skin Tone, Suhana Khan is Conscious About This Aspect of Her Personality

Suhana Khan has time and again stood up against social media trolling as she gets targeted for being dusky. However, there is one aspect of her appearance that does make her conscious. It is her height.

In a recent social media post, in which she poses for a pic with her friend who is taller than her, Suhana makes the fear about her short height apparent again. "Probably should've worn heels," with an upset face emoji, wrote Suhana as she partied with her gal pal in a turtle neck sleeveless top and high-waist trousers paired with black flat shoes. While her friend posed in a full-sleeved top and cargo pants paired with high heels, Suhana stood beside her to pose for the camera.

Earlier, in a social media post, when Suhana's bestie Ananya Panday had teased her on social media, writing, "nothing much" has changed in them from their childhood days, Suhana pointed out that she had become taller.

Meanwhile, Suhana continues to foster the dream of entering the world of showbiz in the field of acting.