Not SS Rajamouli's RRR But Gujarati Film Chhello Show Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2023

While everyone was hoping for SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be India’s official entry at the 95th Academy Awards, it has now been announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show has been chosen as India’s submission to the Oscars this year for the Best International Feature Film category. “Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023,” FFI Secretary General Supran Sen confirmed to news agency PTI.

“I could have never imagined such a day would come and bring light and celebration of light. Chhello Show has been enjoying love from around the world but there was an ache in my heart that how do I make India discover it? Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens! Thank you FFI, Thank you Jury,” director of the film Pan Nalin said in a statement as quoted by The Indian Express.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pan Nalin (@pan.nalin)

Chhello Show (The Last Show) is directed by Pan Nalin and stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in key roles. It will be released in theatres on October 14 this year. The coming-of-age drama is set in Gujarat, where Nalin was raised. The film revolves around a nine-year-old boy named Samay, who is inspired by cinema and works hard to achieve his dream. However, he is unaware of the social pressures and economic insecurities. The film is said to be inspired by the director Nalin’s life.

Last Film Show (Chhello Show) had its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival and has won multiple awards across various international film festivals, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.

Chhello Show’s name for Oscars comes at a time when fans were hoping for RRR to be India’s official entry at the prestigious ceremony. Released in March this year, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

