Not Stranger Things or Black Mirror But This Netflix Show is the Most Watched Web Series
The show tracks a 20-year-old case in which five black teenagers were arrested. It has emerged a winner on Netflix.
Stranger Things, Black Mirror, 13 Reasons Why and Orange is the New Black are among the most popular shows of Netflix. However, it is When They See Us, Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the unjust arrest and conviction of five black teenagers in New York City after a rape in Central Park 20 years ago, which raced ahead to become the most-viewed series on streaming giant every day since its premiere.
On Wednesday, Netflix took to Twitter to share the information and wrote, "'When They See Us' has been the most-watched series on Netflix in the US every day since it premiered on May 31."
However, it did not give away any figures or any additional information beyond that. The director retweeted the same with her one-word response. "Faints," she wrote. She also posted a GIF video of the cast applauding from the series and wrote, "On behalf of all the artists who made this series, thank you for watching."
On behalf of all the artists who made this series, thank you for watching. pic.twitter.com/f0FAhiHN53— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 12, 2019
When They See Us is created, co-written, and directed by Ava DuVernay, which premiered on May 31 on Netflix. The series chronicles the events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case and explores the lives of the five male teenage suspects who were prosecuted on charges linked to rape and assault of a white woman and their families.
Beginning in the year of 1989, when these teenagers were first interrogated, the series covers a span of 25 years, highlighting their acquittal in 2002 and the settlement in 2014.
The series features an ensemble cast, which includes names like Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Michael K. Williams, Logan Marshall-Green, Joshua Jackson, Blair Underwood, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, and Kylie Bunbury among others.
