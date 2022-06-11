Not Tejasswi Prakash, But Sara Ali Khan to Feature Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial debut, Dream Girl had been a hit amongst the audience. With Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha playing the lead, the punchlines and comic timings guaranteed the audience some heavy doses of entertainment. The film went on to gross over Rs. 100 crores, and makers had decided to come out with a part 2 for the film. Reports had been doing the rounds that Naagin 6 actress, and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash might be making her Bollywood debut with Dream Girl 2. However, fresh reports suggest that not Tejasswi but Sara Ali Khan might have been finalized opposite Ayushmann.

According to a report in the Mid Day, the makers of the film were looking for a young, feisty actor to play the female lead. A source was quoted saying, “The makers are looking for a feisty, young star. They think Sara fits the bill, and have begun talks with her. However, it is still in the early stages. The film will go on floors only later in the year.”

If Sara gives her nod, and this indeed happens, then the audience will get to see a fresh pair with Ayushmann and Sara. Sara Ali Khan has recently wrapped up the shoot of Laxman Utekar’s social comedy, where she is sharing screen with Vicky Kaushal. The images from the film suggested that we would get to see Sara Ali Khan as a married, small town girl. She will also be seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The film will also star Chitrangada Singh.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, has projects like Doctor G, where he will play a doctor and will be seen alongside Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. He is also a part of An Action Hero, in which he will be sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.