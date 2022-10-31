Not Vijay Deverakonda, But This Actor Was Puri Jagannadh’s First Choice For Liger

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger had pinned high hopes on the film, and it was extensively marketed across India because of the same. However, the makers were left shocked when the film tanked at the box office and received overwhelmingly negative reviews. Vijay Deverakonda’s attempt at becoming a pan-India star with Liger turned out to be futile. But did you know that Vijay was not the first choice for the film?

Director Puri Jagannadh had approached someone else for the film. And, it was none other than the KGF star Yash. The Kannada actor was able to make a huge impact with the KGF film franchise and cultivated a huge fanbase all over the country. Wanting to cash in on Yash’s nationwide appeal after the first KGF film, Puri Jagannadh reportedly approached Yash with the script of Liger.

However, according to a report by Mirchi 9, Yash was not impressed by the script and decided to turn it down. Puri Jagannadh reportedly went out of his way to convince Yash, but the actor stayed firm on his decision. After this, the makers signed Vijay Deverakonda to play the titular role in Liger. However, Yash was able to foretell that Liger would not do well and even advised Vijay against doing the film. Yash told Vijay that the audience would not be able to connect with the story.

But, Vijay was reportedly confident about the film and went ahead with it, only to realise that Yash was right. Audiences did not connect to the story, screenplay or characters of Liger and even an extended cameo by international boxing legend Mike Tyson could not save the film. The makers and distributors lost crores with Liger’s failure at the box office.

It was also reported that during the shoot of Liger, director Puri Jagannadh offered yet another film, titled Jana Gana Mana, to Yash. However, the star politely declined the offer. While Vijay was roped in again for Jana Gana Mana, the latest reports suggest that the film may have been shelved due to the poor performance of Liger.

