Not Work, Kartik Aaryan's 2023 Resolution Is 'More And More Travel', See Pics

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Kartik Aaryan jetted off to London to ring in New Year. The actor is having the time of his life. And now, he has revealed his 2023 resolution. Wondering what it is? Well, it is not about work but about travelling. The actor shared a slew of pictures and videos from the streets of London. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “More and more travel…that's my 2023 resolution."

Kartik's post consisted of a mirror selfie, snippets from different places, photos of him conversating with his fans, and enjoying some delectable food. Check it out here.

As soon as he shared the glimpses, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, filmmaker Kabir Khan wrote, “Nothing better than travel."

A fan commented, “The heartthrob of Bollywood, winning hearts of fans with his humbleness on the streets of London. Your fanceptions from London will be always the most emotional and special one!" while another wrote, “Thank you! You finally posted a pic in that black coat."

To kick-start his new year, Kartik on January 1 shared a picture of himself standing with his arms wide open and wrote, “1.1.23 (with a red heart emoticon) Lets Embrace and Conquer 2023." He geotagged his location as Paris Montmartre.

Work-wise, Kartik Aaryan had a successful 2022 as both his films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, were well-received by audiences. This year, he will appear in two films: Shehzada starring Kriti Sanon, and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Shehzada will be released in theatres on February 10, while Satyaprem Ki Katha is gearing up for June 29.

