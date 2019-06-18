Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan

On Sunday, Virat Kohli-led team India set the bar high with their fitness and impeccable sporting spirit as they maintained their winning streak against arch-rival Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. However, the rival team led by Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was tagged as out of shape and lacking pace for the match.

Things fuelled up when a number of photos and videos emerged on social media that allegedly showed Sania Mirza along with Pakistani cricketers at a Shisha café late at night before the crucial World Cup encounter.

Reacting to the same videos, Pakistani actress Veena Mallik took to Twitter and lashed out at Sania Mirza for firstly taking her son to a Shisha cafe and secondly for having junk food with the cricket team.

She wrote, "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?"

Responding to the same, Sania tweeted back, "Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher to know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot."

However, their feud did not end here. In another post, Veena alleged that Sania deleted a tweet where she mentioned about the actresses magazine cover in the past. Sharing a screenshot of the tweet she wrote, "Have some guts & don't delete ur tweets.Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can't deny their acts.Oh the magazine's cover u mentioned had morphed images.Also I can bringup all the controversies U have ever had bt I would rather not divert the discusion."

While the ace tennis player decided not to react to the tweet, she announced taking a break from the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik on Monday issued a stern clarification about the videos and also urged the media to not drag his and his team’s personal lives into “petty” squalor.

