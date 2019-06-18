Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan

After Pakistan lost to team India in a recent world cup match, a number of photos and videos emerged on social media that allegedly showed Sania Mirza along with Pakistani cricketers at a café.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan
After Pakistan lost to team India in a recent world cup match, a number of photos and videos emerged on social media that allegedly showed Sania Mirza along with Pakistani cricketers at a café.
Loading...

On Sunday, Virat Kohli-led team India set the bar high with their fitness and impeccable sporting spirit as they maintained their winning streak against arch-rival Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. However, the rival team led by Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was tagged as out of shape and lacking pace for the match.

Things fuelled up when a number of photos and videos emerged on social media that allegedly showed Sania Mirza along with Pakistani cricketers at a Shisha café late at night before the crucial World Cup encounter.

Reacting to the same videos, Pakistani actress Veena Mallik took to Twitter and lashed out at Sania Mirza for firstly taking her son to a Shisha cafe and secondly for having junk food with the cricket team.

She wrote, "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?"

Responding to the same, Sania tweeted back, "Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher to know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot."

However, their feud did not end here. In another post, Veena alleged that Sania deleted a tweet where she mentioned about the actresses magazine cover in the past. Sharing a screenshot of the tweet she wrote, "Have some guts & don't delete ur tweets.Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can't deny their acts.Oh the magazine's cover u mentioned had morphed images.Also I can bringup all the controversies U have ever had bt I would rather not divert the discusion."

While the ace tennis player decided not to react to the tweet, she announced taking a break from the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik on Monday issued a stern clarification about the videos and also urged the media to not drag his and his team’s personal lives into “petty” squalor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram