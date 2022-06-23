Noted Bengali Director Tarun Majumdar ‘Very Critical’: Doctors

Renowned Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar, who was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, is in a critical condition, reported news agency PTI. The noted filmmaker was admitted to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness. He also has kidney-related ailments and was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital, officials informed PTI. He is 92.

Giving an update on his heath, the hospital officials informed the news agency that his condition has become ‘very critical’. The Padma Shri awardee’s health condition has been deteriorating. A team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which has deteriorated to “very critical” since Wednesday night.

A team of doctors monitoring him said on Tuesday, “Mr Majumdar’s condition deteriorated a bit following which he has been shifted to the CCU. A team of doctors is monitoring him, they added.

Tarun Majumdar is known for his contribution to the Bengali film industry. He is the recipient of several awards including four National Awards, seven BFJA Awards, five Filmfare Awards and more. In 1990, he also received the Padma Shri award. Majumdar’s directorial debut was with the film classic Bengali film Chaowa Pawa which starred ace actors Suchitra Sen and Uttar Kumar.

Among his notable works are Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978). He also directed blockbusters like Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980).

Tarun Majumdar’s last work was the 2018 documentary feature film titled Adhikar and another film Bhalobashar Bari released in the same year. Bhalobashar Bari starred Shilajit and Rituparna Sengupta.

We pray for his speedy recovery.

(With PTI inputs)

