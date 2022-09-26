Noted Malayalam Filmmaker Ashokan Passes Away at 60

Noted Malayalam film director Ashokan, whose real name was Raman Ashok Kumar, passed away in Kochi at the age of 60. He reportedly breathed his last at the Kochi Lakeshore Hospital. He fell ill and came to Kochi from Singapore and was undergoing treatment. Kumar is a native of Varkala, Kerala. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala Directors’ Union confirmed his death.

Ashokan made his directorial debut in 1989 with the film Varnam. He then made the psychological thriller Saandhram in the year 1990. It was followed by Mookilla Rajyathu in 1991 and Aacharyan in 1993.

Ashokan’s frequent collaborator was Thaha and together they delivered hit films such as Mookilla Khitya and Saandram. He has also worked as a co-director in many of Sasikumar’s films.

Besides that, the telefilm Kanappuramun, which he directed for Kairali TV won the State Government Award for Best Telefilm in 2003. He then shifted to Singapore and focused on his business. He was the Managing Director of Oberon, an IT company operating in the Gulf and Kochi.

Meanwhile, after the public darshan at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, the funeral will be held at the family home in Varkala. He is survived by his wife Sita and daughter Abhirami, a research student.

May his soul rest in peace

