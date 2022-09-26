CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#RajasthanCrisis#IndvsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » Noted Malayalam Filmmaker Ashokan Passes Away at 60
1-MIN READ

Noted Malayalam Filmmaker Ashokan Passes Away at 60

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 21:52 IST

Kerala, India

Filmmaker Ashokan passes away

Filmmaker Ashokan passes away

Ashokan reportedly fell ill and came to Kochi from Singapore and was undergoing treatment.

Noted Malayalam film director Ashokan, whose real name was Raman Ashok Kumar, passed away in Kochi at the age of 60. He reportedly breathed his last at the Kochi Lakeshore Hospital. He fell ill and came to Kochi from Singapore and was undergoing treatment. Kumar is a native of Varkala, Kerala. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala Directors’ Union confirmed his death.

Ashokan made his directorial debut in 1989 with the film Varnam. He then made the psychological thriller Saandhram in the year 1990. It was followed by Mookilla Rajyathu in 1991 and Aacharyan in 1993.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/6z0hkZWng6M” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ashokan’s frequent collaborator was Thaha and together they delivered hit films such as Mookilla Khitya and Saandram. He has also worked as a co-director in many of Sasikumar’s films.

Besides that, the telefilm Kanappuramun, which he directed for Kairali TV won the State Government Award for Best Telefilm in 2003. He then shifted to Singapore and focused on his business. He was the Managing Director of Oberon, an IT company operating in the Gulf and Kochi.

Meanwhile, after the public darshan at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, the funeral will be held at the family home in Varkala. He is survived by his wife Sita and daughter Abhirami, a research student.

May his soul rest in peace 

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 26, 2022, 21:52 IST
last updated:September 26, 2022, 21:52 IST