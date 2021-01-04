Noted Malayalam Poet, Lyricist Anil Panachooran Dies at 55 After Heart Attack

Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran left for heavenly abode on Sunday night at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after suffering a heart attack. Panachooran, who penned many hit and critically-acclaimed Malayalam songs and poems, was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. He was initially taken to private hospitals in Mavelikkara and Karunagapally after he suffered an attack on Sunday morning. However, his condition worsened and he was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram hospital.

Panachooran rose to fame through poems like Anaadhan which was about a mentally challenged woman who gives birth to a baby in the street. The poem was penned in the 1990s and was later portrayed as a song in Makalkku. Another song that made him famous is Chora veena mannil ninnuyarnnu vanna poomaram... from the 2007 released film Arabikkatha. Apart from these, he also penned the hit songs like Vethyasthanam oru barbaram balane in Katha Parayumbol and Entammede jimikki kammal in Velipadinte Pustakam, directed by Lal Jose in 2017. The song received immense love from music lovers and also became a global phenomenon.

His poems 'Valayil veena kilikal', 'Anadhan', 'Pranayakalam' were famous among Keralites. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others condoled the demise of Panachooran.

"His lyrics for the movies Arabikadha, and Kadha Parayumbol will remain in the hearts of Keralites forever. His untimely demise is a loss to the cultural and the film fraternity of the state," Vijayan said in his condolences message.

Chennithala said he had a good relation with the late poet and that "we lost a talented poet and lyricist.