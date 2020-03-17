English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Noted Marathi Actor Jairam Kulkarni Passes Away Aged 88

The noted Marathi actor is survived by his wife, son, and daughter-in-law Mrunal Kulkarni, also an actor.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Noted Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni died in Pune on Tuesday morning due to old-age related ailments, a family member said. He was 88.

He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter-in-law Mrunal Kulkarni, also an actor.

Born in Barshi tehsil in Solapur district, Kulkarni had acted in more than 150 films, including Chal Re Laxya Mumbaila, Ashi Hi Banwabanwi, Thartharat, Rangat Sangat to name a few.

His last movie Khel Aayushyacha was released recently.

Before embarking on a full-fledged career in acting, Kulkarni had worked in Akashwani in Pune where he came into contact with personalities from the fields of literature, theatre and film.

His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day.

